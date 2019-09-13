Play

Weddle (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with New Orleans, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Weddle was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to practice fully Friday. Now healthy, the 34-year-old seems poised to resume his starting role in the Rams' secondary.

