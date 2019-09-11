Rams' Eric Weddle: Upgraded for Wednesday's practice
Weddle (concussion) was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Coach Sean McVay noted that he's still hopeful that Weddle can suit up for Week 2 on Tuesday, and the fact that he was able to log some practice time moves him in the right direction. Weddle was on the wrong end of a hit during Sunday's game against Carolina, and continues to reside in the league's concussion protocol. If the veteran is unable to suit up for Sunday's game, Marqui Christian and Taylor Rapp would be in line to receive a bump up in snaps.
