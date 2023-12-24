Jones finished with seven tackles, including a sack and two tackles for losses, and two passes defensed in the Rams' 30-22 win over the Saints on Thursday.
It was another productive game for the third-year pro, who is now sixth in the NFL with 132 tackles. Jones also has six passes defensed and regularly plays on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps.
More News
-
Rams' Ernest Jones: Second straight week with sack•
-
Rams' Ernest Jones: Reaches double-digit tackles again•
-
Rams' Ernest Jones: Logs double-digit tackles in win•
-
Rams' Ernest Jones: Rams' leading tackler at Arizona•
-
Rams' Ernest Jones: Appears set to return Week 11•
-
Rams' Ernest Jones: Won't play Sunday•