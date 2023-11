Jones (knee) logged a full practice session Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Jones missed the Rams' Week 9 loss to the Packers due to a knee injury but had the team's Week 10 bye to recover. His ability to practice in full to begin Week 11 prep suggests that he should be able to suit up Sunday against Seattle. Despite having missed a game, Jones leads Los Angeles with 75 tackles on the campaign, taking another leap forward in his third NFL campaign.