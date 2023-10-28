Jones (knee) is questionable to face Dallas on Sunday in Week 8, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Jones was limited during all three practice sessions this week as he continues to deal with a knee injury. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated Wednesday that he doesn't expect Jones' game status to be affected by the issue this week. Jones has seen slightly smaller snap counts since suffering the injury prior to Week 6, but he's still played over 75 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps over the past two weeks and has totaled 14 tackles (eight solo) over that span.