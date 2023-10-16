Jones recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 26-9 victory against the Cardinals.

A swollen knee kept Jones out of practice until a limited showing on Friday, but it didn't stop the talented linebacker from again leading the Rams in tackles, a familiar refrain through the first third of the season. With a whopping 63 tackles through six games, Jones sits in a tie for fourth for most in the league this season with Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith. He'll look to keep stuffing the stat sheet in a Week 7 contest against one of the weaker offenses in the league, the Steelers.