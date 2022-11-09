Jones logged eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.
Jones tied safety Taylor Rapp as the Rams' second-leading tackler despite playing a season-low 48 defensive snaps Sunday. The second-year inside linebacker did play double-digit snaps on special teams for the first time in 2022, and he logged one of his solo stops in this phase. Jones has recorded 57 tackles (34 solo) and one pass defended over eight games of the season, so he should continue to play a prominent role alongside Bobby Wagner this Sunday against Arizona.