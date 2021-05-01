The Rams selected Jones in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 103rd overall.

Jones is a complete player at inside linebacker and fits well in Los Angeles' 3-4 scheme. The South Carolina product was not only productive with the Gamecocks, but he also proved to be a strong athlete as his pro day. Jone racked up 97 tackles in 12 games as a sophomore and averaged just under 10.0 tackles per game in 2020. He turned in a 4.71 in the 40-yard dash and added a 38.5-inch vertical jump. With Los Angeles' defensive line as stout as it is, Jones will be freed up to find the ball carrier provided he can work his way onto the field over the established starters.