Jones recorded nine tackles (four solo) including three tackles for loss during Sunday's 30-13 victory over the Seahawks.

While former teammate Bobby Wagner put up a stunning 19 tackle (9 solo) day for Seattle, Jones saw five of his nine tackles go for no gain or a loss, which leads the NFL through Week 1. The Seahawks were held to just 197 yards of total offense, thanks in large part to Jones's quintet of big stops, and the Rams will need his big play ability to contend against the high-octane 49ers offense in Week 2.