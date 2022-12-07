Jones recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 27-23 defeat versus the Seahawks.
Jones was considered questionable coming into Sunday's game after he dealt with back spasms during Week 13 prep. However, the second-year linebacker still managed to suit up and play at least 45 defensive snaps for the sixth game in a row. He now ranks second on the Rams in tackles (89) behind fellow inside linebacker Bobby Wagner (97). Jones should continue to play a prominent role against Las Vegas on Thursday Night Football in Week 14.