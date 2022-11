Jones recorded 11 tackles (six solo) and one quarterback hit during Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Jones sandwiched two big statistical games with 21 tackles (12 solo) between a rough outing against the Saints, where he notched just three solo tackles. The one area where Jones has yet to break through on the season is in the sack column, and he'll get his next chance to notch his first sack of the season against Geno Smith and the Seahawks in Week 13.