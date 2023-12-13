Jones recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Jones led the Rams' defense in tackling and got his second solo sack on the year midway through the first quarter on Lamar Jackson. It's the third time in four games that Jones has registered double-digit tackles and he's now up to 118 total tackles on the year, which surpasses his previous career-high of 114 the year prior.