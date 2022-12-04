site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rams-ernest-jones-ready-to-go-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rams' Ernest Jones: Ready to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jones (back) is active Sunday against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Jones has dealt with back spasms throughout the week, but he's feeling well enough to take the field Sunday. He should draw the start at inside linebacker and play his typical workload.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read