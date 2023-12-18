Watch Now:

Jones recorded seven tackles (two solo), a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass defended during Sunday's 28-20 victory against the Commanders.

Jones lit up the stat sheet in a variety of ways on Sunday, including a big third-down sack of Sam Howell in the second quarter. Jones now has 3.5 sacks on the year, and his 125 tackles are good for ninth-most overall in the league.

