Jones recorded 114 tackles (66 solo), two pass defenses, an interception and a forced fumble over 17 games in 2022.
Jones saw his snap count rise from 418 in 2021, his rookie season, to 693 this season, and paired up with star linebacker Bobby Wagner, the sophomore nearly doubled his tackle total in the process. Jones will enter the third year of his rookie deal and should continue to get additional playing time, especially considering the Rams may look to protect their stars a little more after a season in which the team was absolutely decimated by injury.