Jones did not participate in the Rams' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Jones logged 11 tackles while playing slightly below his usual share of the Rams' defensive snaps (63) Week 12, though it's unclear when this issue first arose. The second-year linebacker will now likely need to improve his practice activity Thursday and/or Friday, or else he could be in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season Sunday against Seattle. Jones has recorded 81 tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble while playing alongside star inside linebacker Bobby Wagner this season.