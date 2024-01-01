Jones recorded 13 tackles (seven solo), one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss during Sunday's 26-25 victory against the Giants.

Despite coming into the contest questionable with an illness, the third-year linebacker played every snap on defense and resumed his role in leading the team in tackles. The 13 tackles by Jones marked his eighth game this season with double-digit tackles, and his 145 tackles this season has him in a tie for seventh overall in the NFL with T.J. Edwards of the Bears.