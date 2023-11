Jones (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jones will be inactive for Sunday's contest after recording consecutive DNPs during Wednesday and Thursdays practices, but head coach Sean McVay expects that the 23-year-old linebacker will return after Los Angeles' Week 10 bye, per Rodrigue. Troy Reeder is expected to see an uptick in defensive snaps in Jones' stead.