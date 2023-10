Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Evans sprained his ankle in Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

McVay also noted that he's not sure how serious the sprain is. It's not clear when Evans sustained the injury as he punted at the end of the fourth quarter. The Rams could look to add a punter to their practice squad in the event that Evans is forced to miss games.