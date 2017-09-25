Rams' Ethan Westbrooks: Arrested on gun charges
Westbrooks was arrested Friday for alleged possession of a firearm that wasn't registered to him personally, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.
Westbrooks was initially pulled over in Kern County, California, for speeding. However, the arresting officer found a loaded handgun in Westbrook's possession that was reported as stolen in 2009. In total, the defensive end is being slapped with five various felony charges, including receiving stolen property, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a stolen loaded firearm, grand theft of a firearm and possessing a high-capacity magazine. It isn't clear how the league will respond, but a punishment in some form seems likely.
