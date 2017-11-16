Westbrooks has been charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm stemming from a September arrest, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With an arraignment scheduled for Friday in Kern County, Calif., Westbrooks is in line to miss the final practice of Week 11 prep. Once he enters a plea, he may join his Rams teammates in time for the trip to Minnesota, but there could be a delay in his arrival. On the season, he's played 28.9 percent of the defensive snaps, which has resulted in a modest 13 tackles (eight solo) and two sacks in nine games.