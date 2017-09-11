Westbrooks signed a one-year, $1.75 million extension Monday with the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In addition to keeping Westbrooks in the fold for the Rams through the end of the 2018 campaign, the new deal will reduce the defensive end's salary from $1.79 million to $1.25 million in 2017. Westbrooks evidently determined that the extra year was worthwhile enough for him to take a paycut for 2017, making him a decent bargain for the Rams. The 26-year-old was one of several standout performers in the Rams' Week 1 win over the Colts, registering three tackles and a sack in the 46-9 victory.