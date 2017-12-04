Westbrooks collected four tackles (three solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 32-16 win over Arizona.

Considering he played just 22 of 64 defensive snaps, Westbrooks stuffed the stat line Sunday. His 21 tackles (13 solo) and four sacks through 12 games for the campaign hardly land him on the fantasy radar. However, with offensives forced to focus on Aaron Donald, the rest of the Los Angeles defensive linemen will continue to have opportunities to pressure opposing quarterbacks.