Rams' Gerald Everett: Active in Week 3
Everett (thigh) is active for Thursday's game at San Francisco, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Everett managed two limited practices during a short week but will still suit up as the Rams' backup tight end. Through two games, Everett has lagged behind Tyler Higbee in terms of offensive snaps (94 to 45), but the rookie has utterly dominated in the box score. While Higbee has gathered in just two of four passes for 17 yards, Everett has caught all four targets for a team-high 134 yards.
