Everett (shoulder) is working towards a Week 1 return, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Everett's shoulder injury has lingered for the larger part of August and seemingly could affect his chances of playing in Week 1. The injury has caused some concern given Everett's extended absence, but coach Sean McVay feels that, barring any setbacks, Everett will be ready to go for the regular season opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories