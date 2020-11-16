Everett caught two of three targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win over the Seahawks.

After receiving nine targets Week 8 against Miami, Everett wasn't involved nearly as much following the Rams' bye week with Tyler Higbee back in action. However, Everett did nearly score a touchdown after taking a 16-yard reception to Seattle's 1-yard line. Running back Darrell Henderson scored on the next play. While Everett projects to remain involved in the passing attack, he's difficult to rely on in the majority of fantasy settings.