Everett secured seven of 11 targets for 136 yards in the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

Everett paced the Rams in receiving yards with a career-high tally, helping make up for Brandin Cooks' early exit due to a head injury. The athletic tight end's reception total was also a season-best figure, and Everett now has 12 catches (19 targets) for 180 yards and a touchdown over the last pair of contests. Given his rising profile in the offense, Everett will once again be a consideration in all formats in a Week 6 divisional battle versus the 49ers a week from Sunday.