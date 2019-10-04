Rams' Gerald Everett: Ascent continues in narrow loss
Everett secured seven of 11 targets for 136 yards in the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.
Everett paced the Rams in receiving yards with a career-high tally, helping make up for Brandin Cooks' early exit due to a head injury. The athletic tight end's reception total was also a season-best figure, and Everett now has 12 catches (19 targets) for 180 yards and a touchdown over the last pair of contests. Given his rising profile in the offense, Everett will once again be a consideration in all formats in a Week 6 divisional battle versus the 49ers a week from Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...