Everett hauled in four of 10 targets for 50 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 37-10 win against the Falcons.

The second-year tight end out of South Alabama burst onto the fantasy football scene with a combined 12 receptions for 180 yards and one touchdown between Weeks 4 and 5. Everett, along with the entire Rams offense, was held in check by the 49ers' stingy defense in Week 6, but Sunday against the porous Atlanta secondary Everett was once again highly involved in the passing attack. He now has eight-plus targets in three of his past four games, heading into a Week 8 matchup against a Bengals defense that did not allow a completion to a Jacksonville tight end Sunday, but gave up six catches for 99 yards to Baltimore's Mark Andrews the outing prior.