Everett (illness) practiced fully Thursday, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
A day removed from missing practice due to illness, Everett was back in the saddle Thursday and even handled every rep. Meanwhile, position mate Tyler Higbee remained limited by a hand contusion, which sidelined him this past Monday against the Bears. If Higbee doesn't gain clearance to play Sunday in Miami, Everett again will be in line to be the Rams' primary TE after going for a 4-28-1 line on five targets Week 7.