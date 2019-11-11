Rams' Gerald Everett: Big volume in loss to Steelers
Everett caught eight of 12 targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Steelers.
Once center Brian Allen left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, the Rams' offense focused on quick passes to protect Jared Goff, and as a result Everett wound up leading the team in catches and targets, with both figures being season highs for the tight end. If the o-line is at less than full strength again next week, Everett could again be heavily involved against a Bears defense that's been fairly vulnerable to TEs this season.
