Everett caught eight of 12 targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Steelers.

Once center Brian Allen left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, the Rams' offense focused on quick passes to protect Jared Goff, and as a result Everett wound up leading the team in catches and targets, with both figures being season highs for the tight end. If the o-line is at less than full strength again next week, Everett could again be heavily involved against a Bears defense that's been fairly vulnerable to TEs this season.