Everett finished without a catch on one target in a 13-3 loss to New England in the Super Bowl.

Everett played 68 percent of snaps on offense, while fellow tight end Tyler Higbee handled 54 percent and didn't draw any targets. The Rams were fortunate to get increased production from their TE timeshare after wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ACL tear in mid-November, but there's no question it was a major loss to have Kupp's targets redirected to Everett, Higbee and WR Josh Reynolds. There is some potential for Everett, a 2017 second-round pick, to take another step forward in his third pro season. Higbee has one season remaining on his rookie contract, but he simply hasn't displayed much of a ceiling in the passing game.