Everett caught six of seven targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 38-28 win over Arizona.

While most of Everett's work came around the line of scrimmage Sunday, he did take advantage of Arizona playing soft defense and took a short pass 22 yards for a first down in the fourth quarter with the score 24-21 for the Rams. It proved to be an especially key third-down conversion with running back Darrell Henderson scoring three plays later. Los Angeles was in the driver's seat from then on. Everett isn't posting monster fantasy numbers, and fellow tight end Tyler Higbee remains involved and scored a first-half touchdown Sunday. Still, Everett continues to show signs of his long-term potential and could prove to be a serviceable contributor next year, especially if he signs with a team needing a pass-catching tight end. This is the final season of his rookie contract, after all. He's a potential stash candidate in deep keeper/dynasty settings.