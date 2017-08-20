Everett caught all four of his targets for 30 yards -- including a 24-yard reception -- during Saturday's preseason win over Oakland.

This was a nice followup to Everett's two-catch showing in the preseason opener, and in particular, it was encouraging that three of the receptions came with the first-team offense. Quarterback Jared Goff and Everett connected three times for 29 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee is still in the mix, and the receiving tree added a branch with the addition of Sammy Watkins, but Everett still has upside to carve out a respectable role in the passing attack.