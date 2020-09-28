Everett caught both of his targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 53-32 loss to Buffalo.

While his 34 receiving yards hardly moved the fantasy needle, both grabs showed off Everett's athleticism. He's talented and has the potential to be a solid fantasy contributor, but his target share will probably never provide enough opportunities as long as the Rams are healthy, and especially with fellow tight end Tyler Higbee clearly ahead of him on the depth chart. There's still a chance Everett proves to be a late bloomer, though, so keeper/dynasty managers should add him to their watch lists. He's in the final year of his rookie contract, after all.