Rams' Gerald Everett: Catches three passes against Seattle
Everett caught all three of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 33-31 win over the Seahawks.
Not only did the sophomore make the most of his 16 offensive snaps Sunday, Everett could also be in line for more work in the passing attack if Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) are forced to miss time. It's still a wait-and-see situation for now, and tight end Tyler Higbee (53 offensive snaps) also continues to receiving more playing time than Everett, so fantasy expectations should remain tempered.
