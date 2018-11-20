Rams' Gerald Everett: Catches two touchdowns in win
Everett caught three of four targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 54-51 win over the Chiefs.
Everett was the hero Monday night, scoring both his touchdowns in the fourth quarter when the Rams were trailing. His first came on a seven-yard pass midway through the final period, and his second proved to be the game-winner, as he hauled in a 40-yarder along the sideline and tip-toed his way to pay dirt with under two minutes remaining. In doing so, Everett has now scored all three of his touchdowns this season over the Rams' last two games, sending him into their bye week on a high note.
