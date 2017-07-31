Everett's athleticism and comfort level has stood out to head coach Sean McVay through the first two days of training camp, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Everett, this year's second-round selection, is vying for seeding on the depth chart with 2016 fourth-round pick Tyler Higbee, and the winner of the position battle projects to have a sizeable role in the Los Angeles offense. McVay leaned on his tight ends heavily during his tenure as Washington's offensive coordinator, so his praise of Everett's start to training camp is an early positive for the rookie. It's worth noting that both Everett and Higbee will probably be involved in the passing attack and limit each other's fantasy upside, though.