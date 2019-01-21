Everett caught two of four targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game.

Everett had the longest play of the day for either team, picking up 39 yards on a catch-and-run to convert a third down midway through the fourth quarter. It was a nice rebound from his zero-target outing against Dallas the previous week, buoyed by a 47-39 snap advantage over fellow tight end Tyler Higbee, who caught each of his four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown. The emergence of both players as receiving threats is one of the major reasons the Rams have bounced back to reach the Super Bowl after struggling through a late-season slump on offense in the absence of Cooper Kupp (torn ACL). Expect the timeshare to continue Feb. 3 against the Patriots.