Everett missed Wednesday's walk-through due to an illness, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
It's always worrisome to see "illness" listed next to a player's name, but there's no indication Everett's is related to COVID-19. Still, the TE situation will need to be watched closely in L.A. this week with Tyler Higbee (LP on Wednesday) still banged up due to a painful hand contusion. With Higbee sidelined Monday against the Bears, Everett logged a season-best 76 percent of the offensive snaps en route to four catches (on five targets) for 28 yards and one touchdown.