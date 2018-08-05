Everett has been diagnosed with a shoulder sprain and could miss at least a week, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

Everett sustained the minor shoulder injury at some point during the past week of training camp, but the backup tight end isn't dealing with an issue that could put his Week 1 availability in jeopardy at this point. With Everett sidelined and essentially considered day-to-day, Temarrick Hemingway and Henry Krieger-Coble could see additional reps at tight end behind starter Tyler Higbee.