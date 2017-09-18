Rams' Gerald Everett: Dealing with thigh contusion
Everett came out of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Redskins with a thigh contusion, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Everett surprisingly has a team-high 134 receiving yards through two games, benefitting from gains of 69 and 39 yards among his four receptions on four targets. While the efficient production could earn him a larger role in the passing game, it'll be hard to get excited about Everett's fantasy prospects unless he usurps Tyler Higbee as the Rams' top tight end. Everett's thigh injury doesn't sound serious, but it could limit his practice participation ahead of a Week 3 game in San Francisco.
