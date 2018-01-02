Rams' Gerald Everett: Disappoints in Week 17 loss
Everett caught just three of six targets for 16 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 34-13 loss to San Francisco.
The rookie tight end also had a blunder on special teams, as he ran into the punter, and the ensuing penalty extended a drive for the 49ers. Everett wraps up his first season with 16 receptions for 244 yards and two scores. He will probably remain involved in the offense and garner the odd look in the playoffs because his athleticism, speed and size make him a potential matchup nightmare. However, Everett should continue to be viewed as an unreliable asset in all fantasy settings during the postseason.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Finds end zone against Cards•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: One catch in Week 11 loss•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Fails to haul in both targets•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Goes for 44 yards with lone catch•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Untargeted in big win•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Scores on lone catch•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...