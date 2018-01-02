Everett caught just three of six targets for 16 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 34-13 loss to San Francisco.

The rookie tight end also had a blunder on special teams, as he ran into the punter, and the ensuing penalty extended a drive for the 49ers. Everett wraps up his first season with 16 receptions for 244 yards and two scores. He will probably remain involved in the offense and garner the odd look in the playoffs because his athleticism, speed and size make him a potential matchup nightmare. However, Everett should continue to be viewed as an unreliable asset in all fantasy settings during the postseason.