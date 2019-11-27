Rams' Gerald Everett: DNP on Wednesday's estimate
Everett (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
In the span of five games between Weeks 5 and 10, Everett received 10-plus targets on three occasions en route to 23 catches (on 41 targets) for 278 yards and one touchdown. His other six appearances this season have been a different story: a combined 14-130-1 line on 18 targets. Per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, coach Sean McVay considers Everett day-to-day due to his knee injury. Consequently, Everett's listing may upgrade to limited or even full on the Rams' final two practice reports of Week 13.
