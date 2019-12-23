Everett failed to catch his only target and played just four offensive snaps during Saturday's 34-31 loss to San Francisco.

It's been a disappointing campaign for Everett, and especially over the past few weeks. Just when it looked like everything was coming together for the athletic tight end, he sustained a knee injury in mid-November, which eventually sidelined him for three weeks. Additionally, fellow tight end Tyler Higbee stepped up with four consecutive games of at least 100 receiving yards. With nothing on the line in Week 17, it wouldn't be surprising if Everett was once again scarcely involved in the offense to ensure he's 100 percent healthy for next season.