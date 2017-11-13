Everett played 20 of 66 offensive snaps but didn't haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 33-7 win over Houston.

While the stat line was obviously discouraging, Everett's first target came in the red zone on Los Angeles' first offensive play. Additionally, the rookie has flashed upside in the passing attack to accompany his tremendous athleticism. Unfortunately, it doesn't look promising for Everett's value heading down the fantasy stretch drive this year. He's clearly behind Tyler Higbee on the depth chart and is watching from the sidelines too much to be counted on as a virtual asset. However, considering Jared Goff's improvements in Year 2, and head coach Sean McVay's usage of tight ends during his tenure in Washington, Everett's long-term value in keeper/dynasty settings remains high.