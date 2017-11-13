Rams' Gerald Everett: Fails to haul in both targets
Everett played 20 of 66 offensive snaps but didn't haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 33-7 win over Houston.
While the stat line was obviously discouraging, Everett's first target came in the red zone on Los Angeles' first offensive play. Additionally, the rookie has flashed upside in the passing attack to accompany his tremendous athleticism. Unfortunately, it doesn't look promising for Everett's value heading down the fantasy stretch drive this year. He's clearly behind Tyler Higbee on the depth chart and is watching from the sidelines too much to be counted on as a virtual asset. However, considering Jared Goff's improvements in Year 2, and head coach Sean McVay's usage of tight ends during his tenure in Washington, Everett's long-term value in keeper/dynasty settings remains high.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...