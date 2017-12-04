Rams' Gerald Everett: Finds end zone against Cards
Everett played 18 of 58 offensive snaps and caught two of four targets for seven yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-16 win over Arizona.
The score was the second of the campaign for the rookie, and Everett now has just 12 receptions for 222 yards through 12 games. However, he's showcased tremendous upside with four of those catches going for at least 20 yards and two of the 40-yard variety. Additionally, his athleticism projects to provide plenty of matchup problems -- especially near the goal line -- as the rookie matures and his role expands in the future. As a result, Everett's long-term upside is intriguing, but he's still likely too untrustworthy in the majority of seasonal settings.
