Everett caught one of his three targets for nine yards during Thursday's 24-3 win over New England.

Head coach Sean McVay handed the offense over to running back Cam Akers on Thursday, and the rookie shredded New England early and often en route to 171 rushing yards. There were only scraps left over for the rest of the Los Angeles offense. Everett did chip in with a few nice blocks to set Akers up, though. The fourth-year tight end was also on the field for 53 of 63 offensive snaps, as the Rams leaned on 12 personnel to bully the Patriots' defense. His uptick playing time is encouraging after he played 60 last week. However, Everett isn't receiving enough targets to warrant fantasy attention in most seasonal settings.