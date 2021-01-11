Everett failed to catch his lone target during Saturday's 30-20 win over Seattle.
The fourth-year tight end's only target came on Los Angeles' opening drive, and it was a bit surprising to see him so uninvolved after receiving seven targets last week against Arizona. However, the Rams only attempted 25 passes all game, so there weren't a lot of looks to go around. Everett has also been quiet of late with just seven receptions for 75 yards over the past five games. Los Angeles will probably need to attack vertically more frequently against the Packers in Saturday's Divisional Round matchup, so there's potential for Everett to have a solid showing. Still, fantasy managers will probably want to keep expectations in check given his recent form.
