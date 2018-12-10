Rams' Gerald Everett: Garners seven looks against Bears
Everett caught four of seven targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 15-6 loss to Chicago. He also played 36 of 63 offensive snaps.
This was the first time all season that Everett played more than fellow tight end Tyler Higbee, as the former was on the field for just 27 offensive snaps. The playing time has been trending this way for a few weeks, and with Los Angeles struggling offensively and playing from behind Sunday, it's not surprising that Everett was on the field more -- he's the more dangerous receiving threat. The sophomore out of Southern Alabama still has a long way to go to be a reliable fantasy asset, though.
