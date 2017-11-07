Rams' Gerald Everett: Goes for 44 yards with lone catch
Everett hauled in one of his two targets for a 44-yard reception during Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.
It's pretty clear at this stage of the season that Everett is both tremendously talented and unlikely to receive consistent looks in the passing attack. The rookie tight end was on the field for just 15 of 64 offensive snaps, whereas sophomore Tyler Higbee played 50. As a result, Everett's fantasy value is extremely limited. Still, with Jared Goff proving capable of running a high-octane offense, Everett has plenty of long-term appeal in deep keeper/dynasty settings.
